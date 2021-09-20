Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single charge at low of $150 (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Amazfit via Newegg is offering its T-Rex Pro Smartwatch at $149.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $180 and a sale of $155 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. With an 18 day battery life, this smartwatch lets you go over two weeks per charge, which makes it a great option if you plan to go camping this fall. With 10 ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810G certification, it’s also built to withstand just about anything nature throws at it. There are over 100 sports modes to choose from when working out and SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $11 on Amazon. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex Pro and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with four protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

If you’re trying to use this watch to track your fitness journey, consider also picking up the Wyze Scale. Using Bluetooth, it’ll connect to your smartphone to store body analytics with Apple Health through HealthKit or Google Fit. Plus, it tracks 12 different metrics so you can keep an eye on multiple areas of your health at one time. Right now, it’s on sale for $28 from its normal going rate of $34, making today a great time to pick it up.

More on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro:

18-Day Ultra Long Battery Life: Go more and charge less with 18 days of battery life on a single charge

Military-Grade Toughness: Passed 15 Military Certified Test (MIL-STD-810G). Can withstand extreme temperatures and conditions

10 ATM Water Resistance: Withstand splashes, rain or snow, swimming, snorkeling, and other non-high speed water sports

