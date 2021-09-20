Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep for 1-year at $4.50 (Reg. up to $30)

DiscountMags is now offering a particularly notable deal on Architectural Digest magazine. Currently marked down to $20 per year at Amazon, you can now score a year of this one for just $4.50 with free shipping via DiscountMags. There’s also no sales tax or auto renewals on DiscountMags, like there is on Amazon. This one can go for as much as $30 and is now 85% off for the best price we can find. As is always the case, you can also send any of the titles in your cart to different addresses, making for easy gifts, or use this deal to extend your existing subscription by another year. Head below for more details.

Architectural Digest is the ideal monthly reading material for design enthusiasts and architecture lovers. But it is also just great photography and makes for some brilliant coffee table art as well. “Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.”

More on Architectural Digest Magazine:

See what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture. AD showcases the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them. Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month! Whether you’re looking for design ideas for your own space, or just enjoying the finest offerings of the design world, AD is a one-stop guide to transform any dull space into something fabulous.

