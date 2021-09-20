Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep for 1-year at $4.50 (Reg. up to $30)

-
Mediadiscountmags
Reg. $20+ $4.50

DiscountMags is now offering a particularly notable deal on Architectural Digest magazine. Currently marked down to $20 per year at Amazon, you can now score a year of this one for just $4.50 with free shipping via DiscountMags. There’s also no sales tax or auto renewals on DiscountMags, like there is on Amazon. This one can go for as much as $30 and is now 85% off for the best price we can find. As is always the case, you can also send any of the titles in your cart to different addresses, making for easy gifts, or use this deal to extend your existing subscription by another year. Head below for more details. 

Architectural Digest is the ideal monthly reading material for design enthusiasts and architecture lovers. But it is also just great photography and makes for some brilliant coffee table art as well. “Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.”

Alongside today’s Architectural Digest magazine deal, you’ll also find some other tiles on sale from $4 per year including INC. and Reader’s Digest. Just make sure you browse through this past weekend’s sale which is still live until midnight tonight as well. 

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and browse through our September Reading List 2021

More on Architectural Digest Magazine:

See what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture. AD showcases the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them. Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month! Whether you’re looking for design ideas for your own space, or just enjoying the finest offerings of the design world, AD is a one-stop guide to transform any dull space into something fabulous.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Weekend magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Men’s He...
Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 movie sale
Apple rolls out latest collection of discounted TV show...
Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ev...
Lifetime Plex Pass lets you watch content offline and s...
Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $...
Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Show More Comments

Related

85% off

Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ever: 2-yrs. for $5 (Reg. $40) + more

$2.50/yr. Learn More
Save now

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto One Ace $330, razr $400 off, more

From $160 Learn More
50% off

Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15 (Save 50%)

$15 Learn More
From $29

Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1 of low at $60 (30% off), more from $29

Save 30% Learn More
All-time low

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single charge at low of $150 (Reg. up to $180)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)

$110 Learn More
Amazon low

This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custom color temps, brightness, and more

$14 Learn More

Reebok x National Geographic collection offers nine unique shoes to explore in