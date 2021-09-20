Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Little Misfortune, Space Grunts, Earth 3D, more

We are now ready to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside ongoing deals on Apple’s MagSafe Charger, this morning’s also saw AirTags drop to $23 shipped alongside disocunts on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones and more right here. But for now we are turning our attention to the apps including Little Misfortune, Space Grunts, Earth 3D, Pixelizator, and PXL – mosaic art, among others. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Jotalicious: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: walker: Pedometer & Activity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MCBackup Pro – Contacts Backup: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on Little Misfortune:

Little Misfortune is an interactive story, focused on exploration and characters, both sweet and dark, where your choices have consequences. Starring Misfortune Ramirez Hernandez, an imaginative 8-year-old, who seeks the prize of Eternal Happiness, as a gift to her Mommy. Led by her new friend, Mr. Voice, they venture into the woods, where mysteries are unraveled and a little bit of bad luck unfolds.

