Reolink’s Argus 2 1080p Wi-Fi camera ships with a solar panel for a cord-free setup at $70

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Reolink via Newegg is offering its Argus 2 with Solar Panel Wi-Fi Security Camera for $69.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $80 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Reolink’s Argus 2 comes with a bundled solar panel so it can be powered by nothing more than the sun’s rays. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery as well, meaning that even when the sun goes away for a bit it’ll still function great. Plus, it records 1080p footage, delivering a crisp, high-definition picture to your smartphone over a Wi-Fi connection for a true cord-free experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $40 on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31.50, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Further expand your smart home with the meross HomeKit sale that we found earlier. Prices start at $18 and you’ll find garage door openers, lights, switches, and more discounted here. These prices won’t last long, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look and find out all the ways you can save.

Reolink Argus Pro with Solar Panel features:

Wireless and Simple Installation – The Argus Pro+Solar Panel system can be easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors, eliminating the need for professional help. Rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own panel. No need to plug into power ever. IP65 weatherproof certification has proven its durability against harsh weather, like heavy rain and extreme sun.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

