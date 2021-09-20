Reolink’s Argus 2 1080p Wi-Fi camera ships with a solar panel for a cord-free setup at $70

-
NeweggHome SecurityReolink
Reg. $80+ $70
solar security camera

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Reolink via Newegg is offering its Argus 2 with Solar Panel Wi-Fi Security Camera for $69.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $80 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Reolink’s Argus 2 comes with a bundled solar panel so it can be powered by nothing more than the sun’s rays. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery as well, meaning that even when the sun goes away for a bit it’ll still function great. Plus, it records 1080p footage, delivering a crisp, high-definition picture to your smartphone over a Wi-Fi connection for a true cord-free experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $40 on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31.50, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Further expand your smart home with the meross HomeKit sale that we found earlier. Prices start at $18 and you’ll find garage door openers, lights, switches, and more discounted here. These prices won’t last long, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look and find out all the ways you can save.

Wireless and Simple Installation – The Argus Pro+Solar Panel system can be easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors, eliminating the need for professional help. Rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own panel. No need to plug into power ever. IP65 weatherproof certification has proven its durability against harsh weather, like heavy rain and extreme sun.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Newegg

Home Security

Reolink

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single ...
DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo includes a $60 credit at...
Get creative with Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer a...
Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat s...
New Wyze Home Monitoring offers 24/7 security for just ...
Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020’s best prices on gam...
CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling fo...
Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $80

eufyCam 2C Pro systems with HomeKit Secure Video are up to $80 off starting at $290

From $290 Learn More
2021 low

Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel preps you for Forza Horizon 5 at $130

$130 Learn More
30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder (New low, 30% off)

$7 Learn More
Save $90

Roast a whole chicken in the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $160 (Save $90), more

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score a new waffle maker for fall/winter from $24.50 today: Dash, Oster, more (Reg. up to $50)

$38 Learn More
20% off

Ditch plastic for glass with this 24-piece food storage set at under $34 (Save 20%)

Under $34 Learn More

Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of next week’s event

Twelve South StayGo Mini review: A versatile USB-C hub with 4K HDMI for iPad and MacBook