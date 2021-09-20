ROCCAT’s new Kone Pro lightweight gaming mouse plummets to new low at $50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the new Roccat Kone Pro Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s discount is just one of a handful we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. The new Roccat Kone Pro gaming mouse arrives jam-packed with features, from the 66-gram honeycomb shell to AIMO RGB backlighting. Under the hood, you’ll find the Titan Switch Optical for “speed-of-light” actuation that outshines a traditional mechanical switch, alongside Roccat’s Owl Eye optical sensor for up to 19K DPI. That’s alongside the lightweight Phantom Flex cable and heat-treated Teflon feet. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars, though you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. See more below.

On the more budget-focused side, Razer’s Viper Mini lightweight gaming mouse clocks in at just 61-grams, sports an 8.5K DPI optical sensor, and rings up for only $30 shipped. It won’t’ deliver quite the same performance as Roccat’s offering, but it’s still a solid alternative with RGB backlighting and six programmable buttons rounding out the feature set. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 21,000 gamers.

Looking to break into streaming as well? Well, even if you’re just in need of a clear communication line between you and your team, you can’t go wrong with the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset at low of $100. It packs dual 50mm nanoclear speakers alongside self-cooling memory foam ear cups to keep you playing at your best for hours on end. Head over to our dedicated gaming guide for more options.

More on Roccat’s Kone Pro gamign mouse:

ROCCAT BIONIC SHELL – The solid, lightweight honeycomb shell with a translucent fade on the main clicks, provides the perfect showcase for vivid AIMO 16.8 million color RGB lighting

TITAN SWITCH OPTICAL – Faster than any mechanical switch, the Titan Switch Optical provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, and speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision

ROCCAT OWL-EYE OPTICAL SENSOR- Experience smooth, precise tracking thanks to the world-leading Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!