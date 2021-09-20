Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset returns to all-time low of $100 (Rare discount, $30 off)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset for $99.95 shipped. That’s down $30 from the usual fare and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered on twin 50mm nanoclear speakers, Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 headset delivers a “championship performance” for your games, with universal compatibility across platforms and systems. You’ll find that paired with a noise-canceling Truspeak microphone for crystal clear commands on the battlefield. The memory foam ear cushions are infused with a cooling gel as well, with similar padding employed on the steel headband. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 gamers. See more below.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Razer’s Kraken X headset is always a popular choice for just $36. These boast an ultra-lightweight build to keep you comfortable even during marathon sessions, with 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound with positional audio. Over 18,000 customers have left these with an average of 4.4/5 stars as well.

Though if it’s streaming gear you’re after, you’ll definitely want to check out Elgato’s pro-grade Ring Light at a new all-time low of $153. While it’s certainly not as cost-effective as some other options we’ve seen, this one takes the cake in terms of lighting quality and versatility. But for gamers working on a budget, you’ll find even more ring light deals rounded up there from $50.

More on Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 headset:

Pro Gaming Mic with Truspeak Technology: Ensure your voice is always heard loud and clear with Turtle Beach’s professional quality, noise cancelling mic

ProSpecs glasses relief system: Turtle Beach unique prospects comfort driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play

Aerofit Ear Cushions: Smooth athletic fabric combined with cooling gel infused memory foam keeps your ears comfortable and cool while also blocking out external noise and improving bass response

Durable comfort: A sleek metal headband with a suspended pad and swappable memory foam ear cushions ensure unmatched comfort

