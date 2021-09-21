ASUS ZenWifi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system sees first discount at $392, more

Amazon is now offering ASUS’ ZenWifi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $392.18 shipped. Down from $450, today’s discount is the very first we’ve tracked, subsequently marking a new all-time low price. Boasting some incredible 6.6Gb/s Tri-band speeds over Wi-Fi 6, the ASUS ZenWifi XT8 is ready to handle larger homes with plenty of smart devices, streaming points, online gaming, and more. It offers up to 5,500-square feet of seamless mesh coverage, as well as three Gigabit LANs and a 2.5Gb WAN port for a wired connection as well. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Hit the jump for more details.

If you can live without the blazing-fast 6.6Gb/s speeds, TP-Link’s Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System is currently down to $154.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, this marks one of the best deals we’ve tracked on this 2-piece system, falling $15 short of the all-time low tracked last month. Here, you’ll get up to 4,000-square feet of coverage with speeds up to 1.8Gb/s – perfect for families with less intensive internet usage, though still able to support up to 150 devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Don’t even need the Wi-Fi 6 upgrade? This budget-focused Tenda Mesh system still offers up to 3,00-square feet of 802.11ac coverage for $57. It’s just one of the many deals we’re tracking in our networking guide, so whether it’s a gaming-centric connection you’re after or a reliable mesh network for the family, you can find it all rounded up right here.

More on ASUS’ ZenWifi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh Router System:

Banish WiFi Dead Zone—Tri-band mesh WiFi system with unique antenna placement delivers strong WiFi to every corner of your home providing total wireless speed of 6600Mbps

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Technology— With OFDMA and MU-MIMO ZenWiFi AX enables more efficient stable and faster transmission even when multiple devices are transmitting data at the same time

Hassle Free Control – 3 steps setup and easy management with ASUS Router App

Always Up-to-date Protection— The lifetime free network security powered by Trend Micro makes sure your privacy on connected devices is protected

