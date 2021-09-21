Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Build your Planets, Earth Atlantis, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside Amazon’s new iPhone 13 case collection, this morning saw some great deals hit on official iPhone 12 cases from $20, a host of iPhone models starting from $170, and this ongoing price drop on Apple Pencil 2. On the software side of things, today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Dead Cells, Color Tap – Coloring game, mySolar – Build your Planets, Earth Atlantis, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Color Tap – Coloring game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ReFactory: Factory Simulator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30 or Intergrade PS5 $50 + more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Jotalicious: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: walker: Pedometer & Activity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MCBackup Pro – Contacts Backup: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!