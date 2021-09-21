Eddie Bauer takes 30% off outerwear must-haves + extra 50% off clearance

For three days only, Eddie Bauer takes 30% off outerwear must-haves. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance items with code AUTUMN50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Downlight Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $209 and originally sold for $279. This style is water-repellant, has down filler to help keep you warm, and perfect for cold weather activities. Plus, you can find the in five color options. With over 300 positive comments from Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Downlight Hooded Jacket $209 (Orig. $279)
- EverTherm 2.0 Down Hooded Jacket $209 (Orig. $299)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $60 (Orig. $85)
- Seamless Stretch Down Hooded Jacket $174 (Orig. $249)
- Sandstone Backbone Jacket $74 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sun Valley Down Parka $209 (Orig. $299)
- Superior 3.0 Down Parka $262 (Orig. $349)
- MotionLoft Hybrid Down Jacket $125 (Orig. $179)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $60 (Orig. $85)
- IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Jacket $149 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
