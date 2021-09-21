Greenworks’ 40V variable speed blower makes it easy to clean up fall leaves at $32 (Reg. $51+)

-
Green DealswootGreenWorks
Reg. $51+ $32

Woot is offering the Greenworks 40V (150 MPH) Variable Speed Cordless Blower Tool Only for $31.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $60 list price at Amazon and a $51 going rate right now on sale, today’s deal marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2021. If you already have Greenworks 40V tools, then this is a must-have addition to your collection. It allows you to use your existing G-MAX 40V batteries, offering up to 150MPH winds which makes cleaning up leaves, debris, or grass clippings a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $29 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

Don’t forget to check out our New Green Deals where we have a Mow Joe electric mower on sale for $88. That’s down from its normal $130 going rate and would make a great pair with this electric blower to help remove gas and oil from your lawn care routine. Plus, our Green Deals guide is a must-see for other great ways to save.

More on the Greenworks 40V Blower:

  • High Performance G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion Battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging
  • Variable speed delivers wind speed up to 150 mph, perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios
  • Additional speed control on Sweeper tip offers better sweeping and gathering capabilities

