Greenworks’ 40V variable speed blower makes it easy to clean up fall leaves at $32 (Reg. $51+)

Woot is offering the Greenworks 40V (150 MPH) Variable Speed Cordless Blower Tool Only for $31.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $60 list price at Amazon and a $51 going rate right now on sale, today’s deal marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2021. If you already have Greenworks 40V tools, then this is a must-have addition to your collection. It allows you to use your existing G-MAX 40V batteries, offering up to 150MPH winds which makes cleaning up leaves, debris, or grass clippings a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $29 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

Don’t forget to check out our New Green Deals where we have a Mow Joe electric mower on sale for $88. That’s down from its normal $130 going rate and would make a great pair with this electric blower to help remove gas and oil from your lawn care routine. Plus, our Green Deals guide is a must-see for other great ways to save.

More on the Greenworks 40V Blower:

High Performance G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion Battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Variable speed delivers wind speed up to 150 mph, perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios

Additional speed control on Sweeper tip offers better sweeping and gathering capabilities

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!