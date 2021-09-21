Save a massive 50% on Chefman’s 3.7-qt. air fryer at $30 shipped for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This model is one of the highest-rated and most affordable options we feature around here, when it goes on sale. This is easily one of the best in the price range for folks looking for something with this kind of capacity. An adjustable thermostat from 200- to 400-degrees is joined by the cool-touch housing, a dishwasher-safe frying basket, the built-in timer, and a 1200-watt heating system to support your new oil-free diet. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $30 air fryer section highlights just how notable today’s lead deal really is. There isn’t a single option in there right now, never mind one with solid ratings from a trustworthy brand. If you’re in the market for a dedicated air fryer that’s anywhere near the 3.7-quart category, this one is definitely worth considering.

If you would prefer to opt for something a little bit more pricey that can handle multi-cooking tasks as well as air frying, we have plenty of deals on those as well. Today saw the air fry-ready Instant Pot Multi-Cookers go on sale alongside a host of the brand’s countertop oven/air fryer combos with deals starting from $70 shipped right here. Plus, you’ll find even more kitchen deals in our home goods guide.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture.

