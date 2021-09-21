Tenda’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system covers your whole home in wireless networking at $57

Amazon is offering the Tenda 802.11ac Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $56.99 shipped. Down from $70, this is a 19% discount and the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether your home’s current wireless setup just isn’t cutting it or you’re starting from scratch, this mesh network will prove as a great starting ground for any homeowner. It features coverage for up to 3,000-square feet, which is more than enough for most houses. Plus, it works with your existing ISP, with the app providing a simple to use interface for a quick and easy setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re not swayed by mesh networking technology, opting for a single 802.11ac router can save you some cash. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi router sports wireless speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and comes in at only $50 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

Don’t forget for larger homes or faster connections we have the eero Pro 6 kit on sale. It covers up to 6,000-square feet with Wi-Fi 6 speeds, delivering up to 4,200Mb/s of bandwidth. Plus, these nodes serve as Zigbee hubs as well, allowing them to function as the centerpiece of your entire smart home. Right now, the 3-piece kit is on sale for $479, which is a massive $120 drop from its normal going rate.

More on the Tenda Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System:

TOTAL HOME COVERAGE: The MW3 features an advanced dual band AC1200 MESH Wi-Fi system that eliminates Dead-Zones and delivers your high-speed internet coverage throughout your home (3000 Sq. ft)

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Tenda’s Mesh Wi-Fi system works with Alexa, the Google assistant, streaming devices and advanced appliances, so you get the full SMARTHOME experience.

CONNECT 40 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 40 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

