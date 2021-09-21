Vineyard Vines takes up to 65% off hundreds of new markdowns from $13

Vineyard Vines takes up to 65% off hundreds of new markdowns. Prices are as marked. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with deals from $13 on layering pieces for fall, pants, polos, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. A lightweight layering piece that’s a standout from this sale is the Sankaty Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover. It’s currently marked down from $60 and originally sold for $128. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, and highly-breathable as well. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans, joggers, shorts, or chino pants alike. This style will look nice layered under vests or jackets too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

