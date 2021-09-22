Amazon clears out prev-gen. Kindle Paperwhite at second-best price of $80 (Save $50)

Following the all-new edition launching earlier this week, Amazon is now offering its previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite at $79.99 shipped for the 8GB Ad-Supported model. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at $50 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $5 in order to mark the second-best price yet. While not the latest model, Kindle Paperwhite still arrives to deliver a compelling reading experience this summer complete with a glare-free 300 ppl display that makes it easy to read just about anywhere, even in direct sunlight. Its built-in battery goes weeks on a single charge and added IPX8 splash-resistance ensures that reading in the tub or poolside won’t be a problem, either. Plus with 8GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room for books, comics, and more. Over 123,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can head below for more.

Just to give you a better idea on what you might be missing out on by not pre-ordering the new Kindle Paperwhite 5, this newer version steps up to a larger 6.8-inch display with adjustable color temperature and 17 LED for a brighter backlight. There’s also USB-C charging, too. But if those improvements aren’t seeming like too drastic of tweaks to you, going with the heavy discount at $80 certainly is a better looking price than the $140 you’ll pay for the new model.

As for how the lead deal fits into the greater Kindle lineup, you’ll want to head on over to our comparison coverage that walks you through the features on each model. Then complete your E-reader setup by locking in a Kindle Unlimited subscription while prices are discounted as low as $48.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

