Amazon’s 1-day neck/back massager sale starts from just $37.50 with up to 25% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zyllion (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of its electric back and neck massagers. One standout is the Zyllion ZMA Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $37.45 shipped. Regularly $50 and recently dropping down to $45, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Whether for relaxation after a tough day’s work or to soothe aching muscles after workouts, this one is great for your neck and back as well as other parts of your body. Three speed and rotation control options with eight kneading nodes are joined by the ability to inject heat into target areas for soothing relief. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

For a more affordable option, take a look at the Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager. This $24 Prime shipped option carries stellar ratings from thousands and includes a similar feature set as today’s lead deal. We aren’t as familiar with this brand, but the ratings do speak for themselves here. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Zyllion sale right here for additional options. The other models start from $38.50 shipped today and includes options specifically for the back as well full-on seat models for whole-body relief. 

Then swing by our fitness tracker guide for more deals to bolster your health routine including smartwatches, HealthKit scales, and more. 

More on the Zyllion ZMA Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager:

  • With its powerful deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes to help relax overused and tired muscles (automatically changes direction every minute). In addition, its advanced heating function can be turned on to soothe aching and fatigued muscles effortlessly.
  • Gives you the ability to control the speed and rotation by selecting from 3 different speed levels and direction you want the nodes to rotate in. Works great at alleviating pain from the shoulders, back, lumbar and neck areas.

