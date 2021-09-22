Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, Sky Guide, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

We are now ready to gather all of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Before we dive into today’s collection, make sure to check out some of our latest Apple hardware offers including the official MagSafe Duo charger, these ongoing discounts on Apple’s new white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, and even more in our Apple deal hub. Today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Cubasis 3, Sky Guide, Tiny Calendar Pro, The Great Photo App, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Color Tap – Coloring game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ReFactory: Factory Simulator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Cubasis 3:

End of Summer Sale: Save 50% on Cubasis 3 and selected in-app purchases until September 23, 2021! App Store prices are reduced accordingly and so need no coupon code. Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!