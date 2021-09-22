Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more up to 50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, Under Armour, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt. It’s currently marked down from $32 and originally sold for $65. This polo shirt can be worn with jeans, shorts, chino pants, and more. You can find in an array of fun color options and this style was made for comfort. The material is lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, and highly-breathable. Plus, it features UPF 30 sun protection as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 250 positive reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!