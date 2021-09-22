Score the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at new low of $15 (Save 50%), more

Thousandshores Inc (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $14.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $30, this massive 50% cut marks a new all-time low at $1.50 under our previous mention. This popular Bluetooth keyboard is perfect for getting some work or writing done on the go. It can connect to three devices at once, which you can switch between with a single button, and features up to 90-days of standby battery life off of a single 2-hour charge. Plus, you’ll find compatibility here for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking some impressive savings on the basic iClever Bluetooth Keyboard down to $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. All you have to do is clip the on-page 50% off coupon and apply code KMBB7XEL at checkout to take 55% off the usual tag and mark the best available. Aside from the loss of multi-device pairing, this keyboard is functionally identical to our lead deal. So if you only plan on using one device with it at a time, it makes a great alternative while saving you some extra cash in the process. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of keyboard deals, did you see the menagerie of Razer discounts we just tracked from $40? Headlined by the new BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless keyboard, you’ll find tons of savings inside on everything from gaming mice to streaming gear, and even the Iskur Gaming Chair which is still at an all-time low of $400.

iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

  • Realize quick and smooth switch between 3 devices by pressing a single button.
  • The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.
  • Engineered with a rechargeable battery that be used for 3 months on just a 2 hr charge. The wireless keyboard goes to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to save battery life, allowing it to last even longer.

