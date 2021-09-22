Save up to $350 on JBL’s Studio 530 bookshelf speakers today with a pair down at $250

-
Home Theaterjbl
Reg. $350+ $250

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $249.99 shipped. Regularly up to $600 direct from JBL, this set currently goes for $350 on Amazon, is now matching our previous mention, and is the lowest we can find. A great addition to your home theater or living room audio setup, you’re looking at up to 125-watts of JBL power via 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers and Symmetrical Field Geometry low frequency magnetic assemblies. You’ll also find 1-inch tweeters mounted on glass-filled Bi-Radial horns, a 2-way crossover, and rear-facing bass ports with gold-plated binding posts for the traditional wired connection. They also have a “one-of-a-kind look [that] makes a dramatic design statement in any room.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

A great lower-cost option falls to the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers. Featuring wood-style panels and even better ratings from over 12,400 Amazon customers, a pair of them comes in at $150 less than today’s lead deal. You’re not getting the JBL seal of approval here, but they are still a great way to save even more and upgrade your audio game. 

Then head over to our home theater hub for even deals and new releases. You’ll find details on the latest LG Eclair sound bar, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900, and the latest Philips Bluetooth Universal Remote, among much more right here

More on the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers:

  • 5.25-Inch (130mm) Low-Frequency Transducers with PolyPlas cone
  • 1-Inch (25mm) High-Frequency Compression Driver
  • Glass-filled ABS Bi-Radial High-Frequency Horn
  • 3/4-Inch (19mm) ultra-ridged MDF Enclosure
  • Exclusive Design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

jbl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Philips’ Bluetooth Universal Remote streamlines p...
See why we think JBL’s Link View is the ‘be...
Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit...
New Bose Smart Soundbar 900 brings Dolby Atmos + PhaseG...
JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth spe...
Sony’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV + $50 GC,...
LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,00...
LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact pac...
Show More Comments

Related

JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 20%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save $30

CORSAIR’s iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm AiO cooler features zero RPM mode at low of $100

$100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, Sky Guide, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Anker’s new silver Smart Lock Touch sees first discount to $210 (Save 20%), more from $34

From $34 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

$53 Learn More
50% off

TOMS offers over 75 styles under $30: Sneakers, slippers, sandals, more

under $30 Learn More
Amazon lows

Save $100 on Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 at Amazon lows

$100 off Learn More