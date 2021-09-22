Save up to $350 on JBL’s Studio 530 bookshelf speakers today with a pair down at $250

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $249.99 shipped. Regularly up to $600 direct from JBL, this set currently goes for $350 on Amazon, is now matching our previous mention, and is the lowest we can find. A great addition to your home theater or living room audio setup, you’re looking at up to 125-watts of JBL power via 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers and Symmetrical Field Geometry low frequency magnetic assemblies. You’ll also find 1-inch tweeters mounted on glass-filled Bi-Radial horns, a 2-way crossover, and rear-facing bass ports with gold-plated binding posts for the traditional wired connection. They also have a “one-of-a-kind look [that] makes a dramatic design statement in any room.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great lower-cost option falls to the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers. Featuring wood-style panels and even better ratings from over 12,400 Amazon customers, a pair of them comes in at $150 less than today’s lead deal. You’re not getting the JBL seal of approval here, but they are still a great way to save even more and upgrade your audio game.

Then head over to our home theater hub for even deals and new releases. You’ll find details on the latest LG Eclair sound bar, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900, and the latest Philips Bluetooth Universal Remote, among much more right here.

More on the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers:

5.25-Inch (130mm) Low-Frequency Transducers with PolyPlas cone

1-Inch (25mm) High-Frequency Compression Driver

Glass-filled ABS Bi-Radial High-Frequency Horn

3/4-Inch (19mm) ultra-ridged MDF Enclosure

Exclusive Design

