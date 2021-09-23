Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your PlayStation collection for $10 (50% off)

GameStop is now offering the PlayStation Back Button Attachment for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, and currently $26 at Amazon, this is $5 below our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. It is now up at $20 via Target as well. This Sony accessory features an OLED display and additional customizable triggers to enhance the PS4 DualShock controller experience. It might very well soon become a hard to get PlayStation relic of the past and a wonderful collector’s item too. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers and you can get more details in our launch coverage. Additional info below.

What was essentially Sony’s effort to offer up its player base something to rival the Xbox Elite Controller at the tail end of last-generation, it adds some interesting customization options to DualShock 4 controllers. But even if you have moved on the PlayStation 5 at this point, this could very well make for a great piece of PlayStation memorabilia one day, that might even be worth more than it is right now.

While we are on the subject, PlayStation Plus 1-year subs are still down at under $40 right here alongside this month’s PS freebies and all of today’s best game deals. But you’ll also want to check out details on the new PS5 SKU and dive into our coverage of PlayStation Showcase 2021 for your first look at the upcoming AAA Wolverine game, the KOTOR remake, and much more.

More on the PlayStation Back Button Attachment:

The PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 Button Attachment is just the thing to enhance the experience of your DUALSHOCK 4. It offers just the versatility and performance you need when gaming. The 2 tactile back buttons make for comfort and precision to get an edge in your favorite titles. You can remap inputs on the fly with a dedicated button, so you’re always prepared.

