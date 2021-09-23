Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 each, more in latest TV sale

Following up the $10 or less movie sale we saw go live earlier in the week via iTunes, Apple is now back today with quite a few notable complete series discounts. Headlined by rare discounts on both the complete series of The Sopranos as well as individual seasons, there’s also other popular shows on tap like The Good Place, Friday Night Lights, and more from $15. Head below for all of the discounts.

With The Many Saints of Newark slated to release at the start of next month, Apple dropping a pretty notable price cut on The Sopranos couldn’t come at a better time. Spanning six seasons, you can now dive into the critically-acclaimed show for the first time or to binge before seeing the latest addition to the canon on the big screen come next week. Currently marked down to $59.99, you’d normally pay $100 to bring the entire HBO series to your personal library in digital form. This is one of the best prices to date and a rare chance to save.

Though if you’d prefer just to score a few of the seasons individually to catch up on some of your favorite episodes, each of the seasons are marked down to $14.99 each from the usual $20+ price tags.

Alongside The Sopranos, Apple also has a few other TV show complete series up for the taking which you’ll find down below.

