Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is made for Series X|S at low of $397

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset for $397.24 shipped. With a list price of $499 direct, at Best Buy, and even Microsoft, we’ve more recently seen this headset go for around $460 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after a high-end experience with your Xbox Series X|S, then this headset is for you. There’s a lossless connection to your Xbox with Microsoft’s wireless technology and even built-in active noise cancellation, which can help when you’re in a loud environment. Plus, there’s a virtualized “boom arm” made up of four separate mics that blend with B&O’s Own Voice technology, allowing you to easily communicate with friends and teammates while gaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset, which goes for $100 at Amazon. Shipping with a versatile USB-C dongle, you’ll find that this headset works not only with Xbox, but also PlayStation, Switch, mobile, and PC. This makes it a great all-around headset to use for whatever platform you play and allows you to use it with all of your consoles instead of just one. Take a closer look in our previous coverage.

Not sure what headset to use for your Xbox? Well, we have you covered with a roundup of the best Xbox wireless headsets from various brands. We actually go hands-on with six different headsets to figure out which is the best and help you make an informed decision before purchasing, so be sure to give that a look to learn more.

More on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset:

  • ENGINEERED FOR GAMING. Packed with functions designed especially for gaming, including a lossless Xbox connection and quick, intuitive controls.
  • ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION. Adaptive ANC eliminates all unwanted background noise, letting you fully focus on your game every time you play.
  • IMMERSIVE SURROUND SOUND. Enjoy precise, immersive virtual surround Sound thanks to powerful drivers combined with Dolby Atmos for Headphones.

