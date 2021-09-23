Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is made for Series X|S at low of $397

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset for $397.24 shipped. With a list price of $499 direct, at Best Buy, and even Microsoft, we’ve more recently seen this headset go for around $460 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after a high-end experience with your Xbox Series X|S, then this headset is for you. There’s a lossless connection to your Xbox with Microsoft’s wireless technology and even built-in active noise cancellation, which can help when you’re in a loud environment. Plus, there’s a virtualized “boom arm” made up of four separate mics that blend with B&O’s Own Voice technology, allowing you to easily communicate with friends and teammates while gaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset, which goes for $100 at Amazon. Shipping with a versatile USB-C dongle, you’ll find that this headset works not only with Xbox, but also PlayStation, Switch, mobile, and PC. This makes it a great all-around headset to use for whatever platform you play and allows you to use it with all of your consoles instead of just one. Take a closer look in our previous coverage.

Not sure what headset to use for your Xbox? Well, we have you covered with a roundup of the best Xbox wireless headsets from various brands. We actually go hands-on with six different headsets to figure out which is the best and help you make an informed decision before purchasing, so be sure to give that a look to learn more.

More on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset:

ENGINEERED FOR GAMING. Packed with functions designed especially for gaming, including a lossless Xbox connection and quick, intuitive controls.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION. Adaptive ANC eliminates all unwanted background noise, letting you fully focus on your game every time you play.

IMMERSIVE SURROUND SOUND. Enjoy precise, immersive virtual surround Sound thanks to powerful drivers combined with Dolby Atmos for Headphones.

