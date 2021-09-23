Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Titan Quest HD, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw a $79 price drop on AirPods Max alongside this deal on the Siri-ready Eve Energy Strip, and all of these Belkin MagSafe offers. But for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital software deals. Highlights include titles like Magellan Synthesizer 2, Animatix, Titan Quest HD, iColorama, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $1 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Magellan Synthesizer 2:

A classic is reborn! With its introduction nearly a decade ago, Magellan pushed the boundaries of iOS technology and quickly took its place among the platform’s most popular synths. Continuing this pedigree, Yonac’s flagship Magellan Synthesizer 2 is a new alchemy of pristine sounds, innovative features, and devotion to user friendliness — all the same preserving the wicked soul of the original. Cutting-edge synthesis technology, punchier tones, warmer filters, greater modulation options, AUv3, MPE, brand-new presets: these are just a few of Magellan’s features for a whole new era.

