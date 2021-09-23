Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Titan Quest HD, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw a $79 price drop on AirPods Max alongside this deal on the Siri-ready Eve Energy Strip, and all of these Belkin MagSafe offers. But for now we are turning our attention to Apple’s digital software deals. Highlights include titles like Magellan Synthesizer 2, Animatix, Titan Quest HD, iColorama, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $1 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $45, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GRE Vocabulary Cartoons: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Magellan Synthesizer 2:

A classic is reborn! With its introduction nearly a decade ago, Magellan pushed the boundaries of iOS technology and quickly took its place among the platform’s most popular synths. Continuing this pedigree, Yonac’s flagship Magellan Synthesizer 2 is a new alchemy of pristine sounds, innovative features, and devotion to user friendliness — all the same preserving the wicked soul of the original. Cutting-edge synthesis technology, punchier tones, warmer filters, greater modulation options, AUv3, MPE, brand-new presets: these are just a few of Magellan’s features for a whole new era.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your Play...
Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is m...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thum...
Best Android app deals of the day: Monopoly, BATTLESHIP...
Surprise the family with Arcade1UP’s 12-in-1 PAC-...
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X...
Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel pr...
Show More Comments

Related

Now Live!

Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $10: Baby Yoda, Ewok, Marvel, much more

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts, pants, more from $20

from $20 Learn More
New low

Expand your milling abilities with Amazon Basics’ 29-piece titanium drill bit set at a low of $19.50

$19.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $80 off, Belkin MagSafe sale, more

Reg. $70+

Go wireless for fall baking: Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender now $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
Save 20%

Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights now $250 (Save $50), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Orig. $200

Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a WFH must at $140 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your PlayStation collection for $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More