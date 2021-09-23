Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a WFH must at $140 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Walmart is offering the Brother MFC-L2717DW Compact All-in-One AirPrint Laser Printer for $139.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $200, and going for as much from Sam’s Club and direct at Brother, today’s deal marks a rare sale on a feature-packed wireless printer for your home office. With AirPrint built-in, you won’t have to worry about installing drivers on your Mac or iOS device. Plus, the built-in wireless also allows you to print from Android and Windows with ease. With an all-in-one design, you’ll find scanning, copying, faxing, and printing available here for a versatile experience. Plus, being a laser printer, you’ll find that even toner is budget-friendly compared to inkjet alternatives. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal uses the Brother TN 760 toner cartridge, which is something that you should know for when it starts to run out. When it comes to replacing my own TN 760 cartridge, I generally opt for this pack from LINKYO. While it’s not made by Brother, I’ve always had fantastic success with it. Plus, you’ll get two for $23, when Brother charges over $150 for the same kit. Each cartridge gives you approximately 3,000 printed pages, netting a total of 6,000 pages for just $23.

Use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ as a portable computer while around the house, printing whenever needed. Right now it’s on sale for $500, which saves $350 from its normal going rate. With a 12-inch AMOLED 120Hz display in tow, this is a fantastic way to enjoy content while on-the-go while also accomplishing work thanks to Samsung’s unique DeX experience.

More on the Brother All-in-One Laser Printer:

Brother MFC-L2717DW All-in-One is a great choice for home or small offices that need full functionality in a compact footprint. The up to 50-sheet automatic document feeder enables multi-page copying and scanning while its print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute provide increased efficiency. Enables wireless printing from mobile devices. Automatic duplex (2-sided) printing helps save paper. The 250-sheet paper capacity handles letter and legal sized paper while reducing the need for refills. Choose built-in wireless and Ethernet network interfaces for sharing with multiple users on your network or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface.

