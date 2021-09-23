Charge your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with this 3-in-1 cable for $25 (Reg. $34)

If you own an iPhone, chances are that you might own some other Apple devices. With the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger, you can power them all from a single cable. You can get this versatile accessory today for only $24.99 (Reg. $34) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You might not think about a charging cable as a major waste of space in your bag. But what if you need to carry two, or even three? Suddenly, you find an entire compartment is tangled with cables. With the 3-in-1 Charger, you only need to carry one compact cable to cover all your mobile Apple devices. That includes iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches, AirPods, and even Lightning-compatible accessories.

The Charger draws power from any USB source, and delivers it through dual Lightning connectors and one magnetic charging pad, designed for the Apple Watch. The cable measures 3.9 feet long, so you have plenty of reach from the nearest outlet. Just as importantly, you get the same charging speed for each device as you would with the original cable.

The 3-in-1 Charger is also very durable, and certified by CE/ROSH. That means you get protection from overheating, over-charging, and short circuits. This is very important if you want to preserve the battery life of your devices.

You can grab the White version today for just $24.99, saving 28% on the MSRP. Alternatively, you can get the following colors for $14.99 (Reg. $34): Black, White/Pink, White/Purple, Black/Pink, and Black/Purple.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!