This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of starlit movie nights for $55 (50% off)

HiFun (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Portable Projector for $54.99 after you apply code KH9LHHBL at checkout. Normally fetching twice that, today’s massive 50% savings are a match for the all-time low price. Boasting an impressive 200-inch maximum projection size at 1080p quality, this affordable projector is a great way to take family movie night to the big screen. You’ll find a bevy of connectivity here, including HDMI, USB, AV, and more, so it works just as well with an Amazon Fire Stick as it does with a laptop or even your smartphone thanks to the screen mirroring feature. Over 1,500 satisfied customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the screen mirroring function, throwing in Apple’s Lightning AV Adapter for $41.50 is a must. While it rings up a bit higher than some of the other off-brand models, Apple’s official adapter has by far the best ratings, and it still rings up for less than your savings anyway. And anyone rocking an Andoird handset can just pick up a USB-C adapter, like this highly-rated one for $8.

Are you working with a more traditional home theater setup? We’ve got you covered – just head over to our dedicated guide for deals on everything home speaker systems to 4K TVs and more. And if you’re looking for the ultimate in portable and home projectors, and don’t mind spending some extra cash, Anker’s Nebula lineup is currently seeing deals starting at $200 shipped.

COOAU portable projector features:

COOAU A4300 home theater projector is equipped with the high light transmission glass lens that helps reduce reflections and increase light transmission, making the projector easily produce a sharper image. With 1080P resolution, 5500 lumens and 4000:1 contrast, this video projector shows bright screen with fantastic image clarity. Immerse yourself in the movies and fully enjoy the home theater! The projector will release a 45-200 inch display with projection distance 4.6ft-18.7ft. This projector also supports 25% zoom function adjustment. Easily get a suitable image size without changing the projector distance.

