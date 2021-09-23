Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $10: Baby Yoda, Ewok, Marvel, much more

The Disney Halloween costume sale is now live. Ahead of the spookiest holiday of the year, the official online Disney shop has now kicked off its first notable Halloween costume sale of 2021 for the whole family. Featuring options from Star Wars The Mandalorian, Toy Story, classic Disney franchises, Marvel heroes, and more, this is great chance to score the family some sweet new costumes at a nice discount before the good stuff sells out. Head below for a closer look. 

Disney Halloween costume sale

Disney Halloween costume sale is now live with deals starting from $10 and up to 28% in savings. Everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Check out the list below for some of our top picks and browse through the entire sale right here

Outside of the Disney Halloween costume sale, you’ll also want to check out the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection as well as the spooky Pokémon lineup filled with apparel, plushies, collectibles, and more. And while you’re at it, here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle

More on the Baby Yoda Bodysuit Costume:

Your ”Baby Yoda” will look out-of-this-galaxy in the Child costume bodysuit, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. Featuring a soft cotton body, furry trim, and beanie with embroidered detailing, the Force will be them always!

