Prep for the holidays with today’s Gold Box smart plug and lighting sale from $8 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HBN (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of its outdoor smart plugs, string lights, Wi-Fi plugs, and more. One standout is the HBN Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for running your Halloween decor and upcoming holiday lighting thereafter, this no hub-required unit provides two outlets with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support as well as smartphone control. You’ll also be able to set timers so the lights go off and on automatically (among many other things). Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

When it comes to smart outdoor plugs like today’s lead deal, $15 is about as affordable as it gets right now on Amazon. However, it might be worth quickly taking a look at the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug as it includes three outlets for $18 Prime shipped. If you think you’ll need three individually-controlled plugs this season, the value is worth consideration.

You’ll also find up to 25% off indoor smart plugs and outlets as well as outdoor string lights, ambiance strip lighting for your home theater and more on sale in today’s Gold Box. The offers start from just over $8 Prime shipped and you can see everything right here.

Then dive into our latest TP-Link smart home gear sale for deals from $10 and our smart home hub for even more including the Siri-ready Eve Energy Strip.

More on the HBN Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug:

2 Individual grounded outlets can be controlled independently. Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Plug to turn off its appliance automatically

