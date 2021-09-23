Marmot offers extra 25% off sale styles: Jackets, sweatshirts, more

-
FashionMarmot
25% off + free shipping

For three days only, Marmot takes extra 25% off all sale items with promo code TAKE25 at checkout. Update your outerwear for this season with deals on jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, accessories, and much more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Avant Featherless Jacket is one of the most notable deals from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $200. This jacket is highly-packable, lightweight, and water-resistant. It’s a nice option for layering during cool weather and it’s available in a blue or green coloring. It also has cinches at the waist to help keep cool air out and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Marmot customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Marmot

About the Author

Old Navy takes up to 60% off clearance + an extra 40% o...
TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items...
Brooks takes up to 50% off running shoes, trail styles,...
Sorel best-selling boots for entire family up to 40% of...
TOMS offers over 75 styles under $30: Sneakers, slipper...
Backcountry’s Winter Forest Sale cuts up to 60% o...
Michael Strahan collection with Men’s Wearhouse h...
Vineyard Vines takes up to 65% off hundreds of new mark...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

from $25 Learn More
60% off

The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Backcountry, and more up to 60% off from $15

from $15 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry’s Winter Forest Sale cuts up to 60% off North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more

from $10 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $80 off, Belkin MagSafe sale, more

Reg. $70+

Go wireless for fall baking: Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender now $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
Save 20%

Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights now $250 (Save $50), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Orig. $200

Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a WFH must at $140 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your PlayStation collection for $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More