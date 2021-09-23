This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at Amazon (45% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesJS Digital
45% off $5.50

JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its USB-C to USB-A adapters for $5.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 6TMUV883 and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Designed to adapt USB-C to USB-A, this is a great tool to have in your bag. While you might not use it every day, there will be times when you need to make a USB-C device able to plug into a USB-A port. I’ve had to do this in the past when I only brought a USB-A charger yet had to power USB-C devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching JS Digital’s well-known branding, then this 3-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters can be picked up for $0.48 less. You’re still getting three here, making it an overall better value if you don’t mind going with a different brand. You’ll still enjoy high ratings here, however, as over 600 Amazon customers have left a collective 4.5/5 stars.

Ready to embrace the USB-C life further? Apple’s latest iPad Pro with 12.9-inch XDR display is currently on sale for the lowest price that we’ve tracked. That’s right, pricing starts at $999 and there’s up to $149 off. Sound interesting? Well, head on over to our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the JS Digital USB-C to USB-A Adapters:

  • JSAUX USB-C to USB-A Adapter solves the problem of interface mismatch for you. With this little dongle plugged into an available standard USB port, your legacy devices (charger, power bank, computer) can turn into a USB-C enabled platform.
  • Up to 2.4 Amp of output current, offers data transfer speed of 40-60 MB/S (480Mbps). Note: this adapter do not support USB 3.0.
  • You can easily hook up most of the devices that make use of the newer USB-C connector. Compatible with: iPhone 12 / 12 Mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max, USB C Headphone, Samsung Galaxy S20 /S21, Note 20/10, Google Pixel 5 4 3 3A XL, etc. (NOTE: This product doesn’t work with MagSafe wireless charger due to the incompatibility of charging protocols. So MagSafe charger must be paired with A USB-C power adapter)

