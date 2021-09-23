Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom for $59.50 shipped (34% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 135,000+) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Rustic TV Stand for $59.49 shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the first notable price drop we have tracked. Shake up the look of a living room or bedroom with this stylish and sturdy TV stand. It sports a rustic brown finish with four large compartments perfect for storing game consoles, streaming media players, and the list goes on. It’s ready to uphold 110 pounds of weight and spans 43.3 by 15.7 by 19.7 inches. Easy-to-follow instructions are included, with the manufacturer touting that assembly “won’t turn into a horror film.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Once assembled, why not allow the full beauty of your new TV stand to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are ready to add a brilliant and protective shine. More than 7,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, perhaps you’ll want to consider this live edge 40-inch coffee table for $322. And don’t forget that Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights are down to $250 alongside this 3-tier rolling cart for just $20 Prime shipped. Finally, if you’d like a quick win, it’s hard to go wrong with these outdoor solar string light sets from $8.

VASAGLE Rustic TV Stand features:

Your TV stand can be as alluring as your favorite TV show. While you can try not to be attracted by it, its warm rustic color and tapered legs will surely make your resistance futile

Despite its charming look, it’s not just a flashy piece without any substance. Crafted of quality particleboard, this cabinet will hold your TV steadily and firmly, so you can watch your TV series with your mind at ease

