Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongside $10 Star Wars titles

Apple is heading into the weekend with a new $5 weekend movie sale. Packed with plenty of notable titles, you’ll find everything from popular sci-fi flicks like The Martian and Annihilation to other inclusions of Gone Girl, (500) Days of Summer, and more. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Not to mention, the entire Star Wars saga on sale, too. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

New $5 weekend movie sale goes live

Alongside the $5 flicks above, Apple is also rolling out a series of price cuts across the entire Star Wars franchise. Down to $9.99 each from the usual $20 going rates, you’re looking at everything from the Original Trilogy to prequels, sequels, and spin-offs at the second-best prices of the year.

