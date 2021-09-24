Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongside $10 Star Wars titles

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $5

Apple is heading into the weekend with a new $5 weekend movie sale. Packed with plenty of notable titles, you’ll find everything from popular sci-fi flicks like The Martian and Annihilation to other inclusions of Gone Girl, (500) Days of Summer, and more. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Not to mention, the entire Star Wars saga on sale, too. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

New $5 weekend movie sale goes live

Alongside the $5 flicks above, Apple is also rolling out a series of price cuts across the entire Star Wars franchise. Down to $9.99 each from the usual $20 going rates, you’re looking at everything from the Original Trilogy to prequels, sequels, and spin-offs at the second-best prices of the year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Woot’s prev-gen. Apple Watch sale brings WatchOS ...
Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple&...
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $2...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina ...
Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 ea...
AirPods Max see $79 Amazon discount with Hey Siri, ANC,...
VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with...
Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for just ove...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

From $1 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Great Coffee App, Magic Launcher Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HTC Vive Pro $454, AirTag Loop, more

Extra 40% off Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring the veggie growing inside this winter with AeroGarden Harvest at $90 (Save 40%)

$90 Learn More
75% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

$5 Learn More
50% off

Under Armour offers up to 50% off pullovers, pants, more from $19

from $19 Learn More
Reg. $22

Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it’s down at $15 (30% off)

$15 Learn More