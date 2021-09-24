Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Great Coffee App, Magic Launcher Pro, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend. We are already tracking some great deals on the new iPhone 13 as well as a new all-time low on Apple’s official MagSafe charger and the MagSafe Spigen OneTap Pro Mount, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Escapists 1 and 2, Mars Power Industries, The Great Coffee App, Magic Launcher Pro Widgets, and much more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Composer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KASPAR: $1 (Reg. $20)

More on Escapists 2 Pocket Breakout:

Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly! The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!