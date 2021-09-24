Score an Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for your upcoming holiday setup at $18 (31% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity ESO15-TB Dual Outdoor Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $26 at Amazon where it is has ever dropped below $20, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. A great no hub-required smart plug option for your holiday decor, you can control your outdoor lighting, for example, with your voice (Google Assistant or Alexa) or with your smartphone. Each outlet can have individual timers and schedules set for convenience and to save on energy bills on top of the IPX4 weatherproofing and a 15A/1800W power rating. More details below.

While you will find some other options for $18 on Amazon right now, this is about as affordable as it gets for a dual plug model from a trusted brand right now. A notable lower-cost solution is this single outlet TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug at $13 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is a brand new model from one of the best brands in the space and certainly worth consideration.

Speaking of which, be sure yo browse through our previous TP-Link Kasa smart home gear sale for deals starting from $10 including bulbs, switches, and more. Then dive into our smart home hub for even more.

More on the Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug:

Voice & Remote Control: Control devices from your smartphone or through voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant with a one-time easy setup. Compatible with iFTTT. NOTE: A secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is required

Dual Outlet Design: Enjoy customizable control over each individual socket through the VeSync app. Its power rating of 15A/1800W means 2 appliances can be used at once—ideal for holiday string lights, fountains, pool pumps, and more

Schedules & Timers: Schedule each socket to automatically turn on and off at specified times.

