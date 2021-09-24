Kano’s Windows Coding PC is a great system for your young ones at $100 low (Reg. $300)

Best Buy is offering the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $99.99 shipped. With a list price of $300, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to introduce your kids to coding, 3D modeling, and more. It comes with Windows 10 and runs all Windows software, shipping with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The deal includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen and folio cover that has a built-in trackpad and keyboard, meaning you’ll easily be able to use this as a laptop while on-the-go. Plus, the built-in battery delivers up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

Keep the DIY theme going when picking up Kano’s buildable mouse kit. It’s just $20 on Amazon and allows you to build your own mouse from the ground up. It’s better and more accurate than the included trackpad according to Kano and will give you and your young ones another way to bond over building STEAM products.

If 10 hours of battery isn’t long enough for you, consider picking up the Anker 10000mAh battery bank. Right now it’s down to $15, which is a 30% discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

