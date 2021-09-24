LEGO Ideas 2,500-piece Pirates of Barracuda Bay sees rare discount to $160 (Reg. $200)

Walmart is now offering the LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay for $160 shipped. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen to date, you’re looking at $40 in savings and a new all-time low. Having launched back in 2020, this fan-inspired creation has yet to go on sale, but now you can bring it to your collection before it is slated to retire at the end of the year. Stacking up to 2,545 pieces, the LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set delivering a unique swashbuckling creation that assembles a shipwrecked island packed with detail. There also the ability to rebuild it onto a full pirate ship for setting sail into your collection. Not to mention, you’re looking at eight nautical minifigures and tons of accessories to complete the package. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As a fan-inspired creation out of the LEGO Ideas platform, the Pirates of Barracuda set is one of the largest builds from the theme yet. But for a closer look at what we might see from the fan-inspired builds in the future, dive into all of our LEGO Ideas coverage. Each month we round up some of our favorite builds hoping to become and official set, and you can check them all out right here.

LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay features:

Rekindle nostalgic memories of childhood LEGO construction projects with this LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay 21322 shipwreck island model for display and play. Enjoy some calm, quality time alone building – or share the fun with others. Discover the captain’s cabin, food store, kitchen, bedrooms, supply dock, farm, toilet, jail cell, tavern and hidden treasure, plus lots of fun accessories, 8 pirate minifigures, assorted animal figures and 2 skeleton figures to inspire action-packed stories.

Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

LEGO strikes a chord with new 1,100-piece Ideas Fender Stratocaster guitar

Review: LEGO Slave 1 delivers a downsized Boba Fett's starship with a Mandalorian twist

Review: LEGO's new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs

