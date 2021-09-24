Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

-
FashionMacy's
50% off + 30% off

Macy’s VIP Sale takes an extra up to 30% off top brands that are already up to 50% off when you apply promo code VIP at checkout. During this sale you can save big on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, Nautica, Kate Spade, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable items from this event is the Ralph Lauren Classic Oxford Shirt that’s currently marked down to $42. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $99. It’s available in four color options and pairs nicely with jeans, short, or pants alike. This style also looks nice layered under jackets, sweaters, vests, and more. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Ray-Ban x Facebook new smart sunglasses allow you to ta...
Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $10: Baby Y...
Lululemon new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Sweatshirts...
Marmot offers extra 25% off sale styles: Jackets, sweat...
Old Navy takes up to 60% off clearance + an extra 40% o...
TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items...
Brooks takes up to 50% off running shoes, trail styles,...
Sorel best-selling boots for entire family up to 40% of...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $26

Score an Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for your upcoming holiday setup at $18 (31% off)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable keyboard cover at $199 (Save $100)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $39

Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple’s official MagSafe at $26

$26 Learn More
Save now

iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $200 GC + HomePod mini ($290 off)

$290 off Learn More
New low

Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight falls to new all-time low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save 33%

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also works with Google Fit at low of $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $48

Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individually addressable LEDs for $31 (Reg. $48)

$31 Learn More