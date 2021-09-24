Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s VIP Sale takes an extra up to 30% off top brands that are already up to 50% off when you apply promo code VIP at checkout. During this sale you can save big on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, Nautica, Kate Spade, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable items from this event is the Ralph Lauren Classic Oxford Shirt that’s currently marked down to $42. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $99. It’s available in four color options and pairs nicely with jeans, short, or pants alike. This style also looks nice layered under jackets, sweaters, vests, and more. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Macy’s and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!