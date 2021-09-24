Microsoft’s Arc Mouse snaps flat for travel at new all-time low of $35 shipped (Save 42%)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Arc Mouse for $34.99 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of $60, currently available for $55 from retailers like Best Buy, and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $11 under our previous mention. Please note that shipping is delayed a bit here. If you prefer to get your work done outside the office whenever possible, this compact mouse is a great choice. The unique bendable form-factor can be stored flat and then curved to an ergonomic angle for use. You’ll get up to 6-months of battery life off of two AAAs, and compatibility with a wide variety of platforms from Windows to MacOS and even Android. It’s a favorite among at least 2,900 Best Buy customers, who’ve left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Though if you don’t mind ditching the Microsoft branding, this wireless mouse from Seenda is a very popular choice on Amazon and rings up at just $10. Sure, it doesn’t have Microsoft’s convenient folding body, but it’s still compact enough for travel and sure to help you enjoy a change of scenery whenever you need to get out from behind that desk.

To help complete your new mobile setup, you might be interested in the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at an all-time low $15. I use a similar model for more convenient typing on my iPhone, but it also works with a Mac, PC, Android, and more. Plus, you can pair it with up to three devices at once and it sports a 90-day rechargeable battery life to boot. Not interested in multi-device pairing? Then you can bring the price down even further to $13.50.

More on the Microsoft Arc Mouse:

Ultra-slim and lightweight.

Snaps flat and slips easily into a pocket or bag.

Optimized design for the most natural interaction.

Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally.

Enjoy precise tracking, with optimized left and right click.

