Nite Ize’s popular rubber reusable gear organizer ties hit Amazon low: 6-pack $6.50 (55% off)

-
AmazonNite Ize
55% off $6.50

Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of 32-inch Nite Ize Reusable Gear Ties for $6.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $15 range at Amazon, this is about 55% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low.  Made in the USA, these rubber twist ties are designed to wrangle loose cables, and well, just about anything else you can get them around, from piping and camping gear, to extensions cables, and much more. They measure out at 32-inches long and feature a waterproof, durable, and pliable design so you can easily wrap them around your gear for years to come. Rated 4+ stars from Home Depot customers. Head below for more details. 

But if you think you can get away with or would prefer some more traditional zip ties instead, this basic 100-pack comes in at $3 Prime shipped on Amazon. They aren’t necessarily reusable and won’t include that high-quality rubberized finish, but they will get the job done for less. 

You’ll also want to head over to our previous Amazon Basics roundup for deals on DIY home improvement as well as 50-packs of its Multi-Purpose Cable Ties

Then check out some of today’s other highlight offers including these iPhone 13 promotions, offers on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, this wide-ranging Philips Hue sale, and these Apple Watch offers from $160

More on the Nite Ize Reusable Gear Ties

  • REUSABLE RUBBER TWIST TIES – Flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful
  • AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF COLORS + SIZES FOR ALL YOUR WRAPPING, BUNDLING, + ORGANIZING NEEDS – The 32″ size is perfect for organizing, wrapping, and hanging large unwieldy items like hoses, garden equipment, and sporting gear.

