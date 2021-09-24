Upgrade your podcast or stream audio with an aluminum microphone kit at just $16.50 (43% off)

An OMOTON-authorized storefront at Amazon is offering its Podcasting Microphone Kit for $16.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is $33, our research shows that this kit tends to sell for closer to $29. Even so, that’s 43% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or improve the quality of Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this comprehensive kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It’s able to work with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB-A cable being used for connectivity.
If you would rather connect using Type-C, perhaps it may be worth reinvesting some of today’s savings on a couple of nonda adapters at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll end up with two individual USB-A to Type-C adapters, each of which only support 5Gb/s data transfer speeds. Each of these sheds excess bulk with a design that gets straight to the point.
While you’re at it, you may want to also consider this 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters at $5.50. These will allow you to continue using USB-A power adapters and more. After checking those out, be sure to have a look at this dual-monitor desk mount for $16.50 Prime shipped alongside our recent coverage of Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline microphone.
OMOTON Podcasting Microphone Kit features:
- This Computer Microphone is equipped with an adjustable metal bracket to ensure the most convenient position for streaming, podcasting,recording, gaming, meeting, distance learning, MSN, and Skype, etc.
- This microphone for computer features cardioid polar pattern with sampling rate up to 192KHz/24Bit, large diaphragm (16mm) and frequency response (20Hz – 20KHz) to easily capture clear, smooth and perfect sound.
