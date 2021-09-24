Upgrade your podcast or stream audio with an aluminum microphone kit at just $16.50 (43% off)

An OMOTON-authorized storefront at Amazon is offering its Podcasting Microphone Kit for $16.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is $33, our research shows that this kit tends to sell for closer to $29. Even so, that’s 43% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or improve the quality of Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this comprehensive kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It’s able to work with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB-A cable being used for connectivity.

If you would rather connect using Type-C, perhaps it may be worth reinvesting some of today’s savings on a couple of nonda adapters at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll end up with two individual USB-A to Type-C adapters, each of which only support 5Gb/s data transfer speeds. Each of these sheds excess bulk with a design that gets straight to the point.

While you’re at it, you may want to also consider this 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters at $5.50. These will allow you to continue using USB-A power adapters and more. After checking those out, be sure to have a look at this dual-monitor desk mount for $16.50 Prime shipped alongside our recent coverage of Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline microphone.

OMOTON Podcasting Microphone Kit features:

This Computer Microphone is equipped with an adjustable metal bracket to ensure the most convenient position for streaming, podcasting,recording, gaming, meeting, distance learning, MSN, and Skype, etc.

This microphone for computer features cardioid polar pattern with sampling rate up to 192KHz/24Bit, large diaphragm (16mm) and frequency response (20Hz – 20KHz) to easily capture clear, smooth and perfect sound.

