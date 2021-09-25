Anker’s Nebula Capsule portable projector with built-in four hour battery $222, more from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering a selection of its Nebula projectors and accessories from $30. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the Nebula Capsule for $221.99, down from $300. This is a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked there, though we haven’t seen it at this price in months. Designed for entertaining you and your family anywhere you go, the Anker Capsule projector is the perfect tool for the job. It can last up to four hours on a single charge, which is enough to watch most movies all the way through with ease. It runs Android 7.1, as well, which allows you to use apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here and head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this case designed specifically for the Anker Nebula Capsule. It’s just $30 and makes transporting your new projector super simple. If you’re planning to take this projector with you on vacation this fall, or just to the back yard, this carrying case is an absolute must.

We also have a slew of other Anker projectors on sale from $200 right now. One notable mention is the Cosmos at $600 from $800. There are over half a dozen projectors on sale right now, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look for more details.

More on the Anker Nebula Capsule Projector:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.
  • Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more on your mini projector for endless entertainment.

