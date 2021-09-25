Add this 60-piece precision screwdriver set to your repertoire at $7 Prime shipped (22% off)

The official Hi-Spec storefront at Amazon is offering its 60-piece Precision Screwdriver Set for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you have yet to add a precision screwdriver set to your tool set, I cannot recommend it highly enough. They’re incredibly versatile, even if you don’t think you’ll ever want to tackle electronic repairs in the future. In fact, I routinely reach for mine when working on many other project types. This affordably kit packs a total of 60 pieces, each of which is comprised of heat-treated S2 steel for “extra hardness, enhanced wear-resistance, and reduced brittleness.”
If you eventually end up replacing a screen at some point, you may leave some dust and fingerprints behind. Thankfully you can quickly wipe all of that away with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. For that price you will get 20 pre-moistened and ready-to-go wipes. Having wipes like this around the houses always makes it a cinch to keep my gadgets looking their best.
Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also want to cash in on this magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped. This is just one of many other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you will also find an Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50 alongside the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool at $3.50, and a Renogy solar-rechargeable flashlight for $17.
Hi-Spec 60-piece Precision Screwdriver Set features:
- Get the job done with the Hi-Spec S2 Precision Screw Driver Bits & Handle Set. A complete kit for the small and tiny screws in smart phones, notebooks, drones, electronic gadgets including tablets and watches, game consoles, appliances and toys
- Heat treated S2 steel alloy is used in the driver bits with an electroplated finish. Compared to ordinary Cr-V bits, this gives extra hardness (up to 60HRC), enhanced wear-resistance and reduced brittleness. The driver handle made from solid aluminium, with rubber ring-grips and a free-spinning finger-cap, gives smooth and precise turning
