Add this 60-piece precision screwdriver set to your repertoire at $7 Prime shipped (22% off)

The official Hi-Spec storefront at Amazon is offering its 60-piece Precision Screwdriver Set for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you have yet to add a precision screwdriver set to your tool set, I cannot recommend it highly enough. They’re incredibly versatile, even if you don’t think you’ll ever want to tackle electronic repairs in the future. In fact, I routinely reach for mine when working on many other project types. This affordably kit packs a total of 60 pieces, each of which is comprised of heat-treated S2 steel for “extra hardness, enhanced wear-resistance, and reduced brittleness.”

If you eventually end up replacing a screen at some point, you may leave some dust and fingerprints behind. Thankfully you can quickly wipe all of that away with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. For that price you will get 20 pre-moistened and ready-to-go wipes. Having wipes like this around the houses always makes it a cinch to keep my gadgets looking their best.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also want to cash in on this magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped. This is just one of many other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you will also find an Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50 alongside the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool at $3.50, and a Renogy solar-rechargeable flashlight for $17.

Hi-Spec 60-piece Precision Screwdriver Set features:

Get the job done with the Hi-Spec S2 Precision Screw Driver Bits & Handle Set. A complete kit for the small and tiny screws in smart phones, notebooks, drones, electronic gadgets including tablets and watches, game consoles, appliances and toys

Heat treated S2 steel alloy is used in the driver bits with an electroplated finish. Compared to ordinary Cr-V bits, this gives extra hardness (up to 60HRC), enhanced wear-resistance and reduced brittleness. The driver handle made from solid aluminium, with rubber ring-grips and a free-spinning finger-cap, gives smooth and precise turning

