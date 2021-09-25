Just $11.50 will let you upgrade to an 8-inch rainfall shower head (New low, 44% off)

The official Hopopro storefront at Amazon is offering its 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head for $11.69 Prime shipped once the on-page $3 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $21, today’s offer delivers 44% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Want to give your bathroom a modern makeover? If so, this rain-style shower head could be just the thing. It attaches directly to the existing arm in your shower and no tools are required, making this a quick project that’ll deliver an abundance of instant gratification. It boasts an ultra-thin profile that measures 8 inches in diameter. The entire thing is made of stainless steel and it features a swivel ball joint that makes it easy to aim as needed.

Alternatively, you could streamline your bathroom with one of HotelSpa’s Shower Dispensers at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most things. It can be mounted using screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip, making it a versatile solution that’ll work just about anywhere.

Why stop there when our site is overflowing with more deals? A few that may interest you could include this sleek wall-mounted coat rack at under $10, a 6-pack of Nite Ize’s reusable gear organizer ties at $6.50, and even an Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight is down to $17 alongside a magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped.

Hopopro 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head features:

This is an upgraded high pressure 8 Inch Rain Shower Head, which can be a fixed shower head and rainfall shower head. It can give you Luxury Shower Experience Even at Low Water Flow.

The adjustable shower head has 8 inch panel with self-cleaning nozzles for easy maintenance, the water outlets of the head won’t be blocked by the dirt, germs or scale stayed therefore.

This shower head is made of superior 304 Stainless Steel, which is durable and safe to use. The adjustable swivel ball joint is rustproof brass.

