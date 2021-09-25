Just $11.50 will let you upgrade to an 8-inch rainfall shower head (New low, 44% off)

The official Hopopro storefront at Amazon is offering its 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head for $11.69 Prime shipped once the on-page $3 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $21, today’s offer delivers 44% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Want to give your bathroom a modern makeover? If so, this rain-style shower head could be just the thing. It attaches directly to the existing arm in your shower and no tools are required, making this a quick project that’ll deliver an abundance of instant gratification. It boasts an ultra-thin profile that measures 8 inches in diameter. The entire thing is made of stainless steel and it features a swivel ball joint that makes it easy to aim as needed.
Alternatively, you could streamline your bathroom with one of HotelSpa’s Shower Dispensers at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most things. It can be mounted using screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip, making it a versatile solution that’ll work just about anywhere.
Why stop there when our site is overflowing with more deals? A few that may interest you could include this sleek wall-mounted coat rack at under $10, a 6-pack of Nite Ize’s reusable gear organizer ties at $6.50, and even an Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight is down to $17 alongside a magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped.
Hopopro 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head features:
- This is an upgraded high pressure 8 Inch Rain Shower Head, which can be a fixed shower head and rainfall shower head. It can give you Luxury Shower Experience Even at Low Water Flow.
- The adjustable shower head has 8 inch panel with self-cleaning nozzles for easy maintenance, the water outlets of the head won’t be blocked by the dirt, germs or scale stayed therefore.
- This shower head is made of superior 304 Stainless Steel, which is durable and safe to use. The adjustable swivel ball joint is rustproof brass.
