Latest DEEBOT OZMO N8+ with auto-empty dock nears low at $180 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the new ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $419.99 shipped. Also available direct. With a normal going rate of $600, today’s deal comes within $20 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. As ECOVACS’ latest robot vacuum with laser guidance, 2300Pa suction, and dual mopping capabilities, the N8+ is a great option for any home. The nicest feature here is that there’s a bundled self-emptying unit that pulls dirt and dust from the vacuum to help it stay cleaning every day. We recently went hands-on with the N8+ and loved the self-emptying feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $120 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the ECOVACS option above.

Don’t forget that Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac is currently on sale for $160 shipped. That’s a savings of $90 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. The cordless nature makes it simple to clean up small messes as they happen instead of letting them sit around until you eventually lug out the big vacuum or have your new robot helper run on its schedule.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ provides you the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. Strong 2300Pa suction power extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, and the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots. Your N8+ comes with an Auto-Empty Station to enjoy hands-free cleaning for a month at a time.

