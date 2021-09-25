It’s hard to beat two Alexa- and Assistant-ready smart plugs at under $3 each (60% off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMoKo
60% off $5.50

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $5.60 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having been on the smart plug bandwagon for years now, I’m happy to report that it continues to be a delight when I can quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa. These specific plugs don’t require a hub and are compatible with Assistant, Alexa, and even SmartThings, making them a versatile solution worth having around.

While you’re at it, why not expand the number of outlets at your disposal with one of GE’s wall taps at under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and the cost can easily be covered by today’s savings. I have placed a few of these throughout my home and love how they minimalistic they are despite how much functionality is delivered.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our list of recent smart home deals. There you’ll find ways to cash in on up to $175 off Roborock robotic vacuums and mops, the Withings BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor at $80, and even a HomeKit air quality monitor for $86. Oh, and don’t forget to check out this refurbished Philips Hue sale from $36 alongside the iClever 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector at $14.50.

MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

  • Works well with Alexa Echo, Google Home, SmartThings. Requires Android 4.4 or above & IOS 8 or above. Use free App “smart life” in your smartphone or tablet to remote control your devices wherever, whenever. It is a great addition to build a “Smart House”.
  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the APP. Support one-button switch power on/off, to provide charging protection for your household appliances and to prevent overcharging. Scientifically save your electricity bills and extend product life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

MoKo

About the Author

Have the tidiest refrigerator on the block with four or...
Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter goes 25 mile...
Amazon kicks off fall cooking with kitchenware deals st...
Microsoft’s Arc Mouse snaps flat for travel at ne...
Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD boasts speeds up to...
New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music ...
Stay alert with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming hea...
Hang fall and winter gear on this sleek wall-mounted co...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Enbrighten Outdoor Alexa/Assistant Lights deliver multicolor lighting effects to your patio

Save $10

‘Alexa, turn on the patio lights:’ TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug hits new low of $15

$15 Learn More
33% off

Have the tidiest refrigerator on the block with four organizer bins at $10 (Save 33%)

$10 Learn More
New low

Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter goes 25 miles from $500 (New low, Reg. up to $890)

From $500 Learn More
Reg. $200

LEGO Ideas 2,500-piece Pirates of Barracuda Bay sees rare discount to $160 (Reg. $200)

$160 Learn More
33% off

Amazon kicks off fall cooking with kitchenware deals starting at just $9.50 (Save up to 33%)

From $9.50 Learn More
$35

Microsoft’s Arc Mouse snaps flat for travel at new all-time low of $35 shipped (Save 42%)

Save 42% Learn More
Save $90

Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD boasts speeds up to 2,700MB/s at low of $360 ($90 off)

$360 Learn More