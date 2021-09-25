It’s hard to beat two Alexa- and Assistant-ready smart plugs at under $3 each (60% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $5.60 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having been on the smart plug bandwagon for years now, I’m happy to report that it continues to be a delight when I can quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa. These specific plugs don’t require a hub and are compatible with Assistant, Alexa, and even SmartThings, making them a versatile solution worth having around.

While you’re at it, why not expand the number of outlets at your disposal with one of GE’s wall taps at under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and the cost can easily be covered by today’s savings. I have placed a few of these throughout my home and love how they minimalistic they are despite how much functionality is delivered.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our list of recent smart home deals. There you’ll find ways to cash in on up to $175 off Roborock robotic vacuums and mops, the Withings BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor at $80, and even a HomeKit air quality monitor for $86. Oh, and don’t forget to check out this refurbished Philips Hue sale from $36 alongside the iClever 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector at $14.50.

MoKo Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Works well with Alexa Echo, Google Home, SmartThings. Requires Android 4.4 or above & IOS 8 or above. Use free App “smart life” in your smartphone or tablet to remote control your devices wherever, whenever. It is a great addition to build a “Smart House”.

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the APP. Support one-button switch power on/off, to provide charging protection for your household appliances and to prevent overcharging. Scientifically save your electricity bills and extend product life.

