Segway’s Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter goes 25 miles from $500 (New low, Reg. up to $890)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP Kick Scooter for $628.99 shipped. Also available for $499.99 shipped at Best Buy when you clip the on-page Student Deal. As the name implies, you’ll have to be in Best Buy’s student program to secure the discounted rate, but it’s entirely free to join for all. With a list price of $890, and a going rate at Amazon of $700 these days, the lowest price in today’s deal marks the best that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Ninebot MAX G30LP delivers a powerful 350W motor that can propel you up to 18.6MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge. It’s lightweight, foldable, and is ready to go anywhere you do. You’ll find 10-inch pneumatic tires as well, which allow for additional comfort and shock absorption. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. Costing just $17 right now on Amazon, you’ll want to be sure to sure to snag it after picking up your new scooter.

While you’re cruising around, consider trying out Audible and Music Plus from Amazon. Right now new subscribers can try three months for FREE of both services, which is a full $69 value. Audible will give you one free audiobook every month, 30% off additional purchases, and access to the Audible Plus library. Sound interesting? Head on over to our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP:

Adventures are only one kick away: With powerful 350W motor, Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP can reach to 18. 6 mph, travel up to 25 miles and max load of 220 lbs.7x Walking Pace and 20% Hill Grade, G30LP strives to reach new heights of performance.

Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 38.6 lbs and one-click folding system, MAX G30LP can be folded with ease in a mere 3 clicks. It‘s easy to carry on public transportation, store in your car, take to any destination you desire effortlessly.

Dimensions Unfold: 43.7″ L x 18.6″ W x 45.1″ H | Dimensions Fold: 43.7″ L x 18.6″ W x 21.0″ H | Net Weight: Approx. 38.6lbs (17.5 kg)

Rider: Weight Capacity: 66.1-220.5lbs | Recommended Age 14+ years | Required Height 3′ 11″-6′ 6″

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!