Prime members: Don’t miss out on these FREE best-selling Kindle eBooks and more from $1

-
AmazonMediaKindle
Save 85% FREE

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Kindle eBooks starting at just $1. Today’s Gold Box is filled with action and adventure, so we’re kicking things off with Malcolm Gladwell’s The Bomber Mafia for $6.99. Digital texts of this best-seller tend to run for about $15, so you can save up to 53% today for the best price we’ve tracked to date. Detailing the lesser-known American precision bombing tactics of World War II, and the group of men behind it who would come to be known as the “Bomber Mafia”, Gladwell’s work zeroes in on the events that would ultimately lead to the darkest and deadliest night of the war. A New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, Gladwell’s works have been heralded throughout the nation and beyond for his approachable storytelling and page-turning insights. Head below to peruse the rest of today’s Kindle eBook deals.

More Kindle eBook deals:

If you’re new to browsing for books and other media on Amazon, then you definitely won’t want to miss out on three FREE months of Music Unlimited and Audible. Perfect for cozying up with this autumn, each subscription will grant you access to the massive Music Unlimited archives as well as all of the Audible Plus library. Plus, you can pick out an extra free ebook a month to add to your collection. So once you’re signed up there, just head over to our media guide for even more deals like these.

More on The Bomber Mafia:

In The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell weaves together the stories of a Dutch genius and his homemade computer, a band of brothers in central Alabama, a British psychopath, and pyromaniacal chemists at Harvard to examine one of the greatest moral challenges in modern American history.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Kick cold and flu season to the curb with these HEPA ai...
Add this 60-piece precision screwdriver set to your rep...
Just $11.50 will let you upgrade to an 8-inch rainfall ...
Have the tidiest refrigerator on the block with four or...
It’s hard to beat two Alexa- and Assistant-ready ...
Microsoft’s Arc Mouse snaps flat for travel at ne...
Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD boasts speeds up to...
New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Kick cold and flu season to the curb with these HEPA air purifiers starting at just $20

From $20 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

Learn More
22% off

Add this 60-piece precision screwdriver set to your repertoire at $7 Prime shipped (22% off)

$7 Learn More
44% off

Just $11.50 will let you upgrade to an 8-inch rainfall shower head (New low, 44% off)

$11.50 Learn More
28% off

Free up your hands with this magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped (28% off)

$7 Learn More
33% off

Have the tidiest refrigerator on the block with four organizer bins at $10 (Save 33%)

$10 Learn More
60% off

It’s hard to beat two Alexa- and Assistant-ready smart plugs at under $3 each (60% off)

$5.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

LEGO Ideas 2,500-piece Pirates of Barracuda Bay sees rare discount to $160 (Reg. $200)

$160 Learn More