These insulated blackout curtains keep light out and heat in at low of $15, more form $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NICETOWN (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 63-inch Thermal Blackout Curtains for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from a $20 going rate, marking the lowest price we’ve tracked all year long. Perfect for the incoming cold weather, these blackout curtains are designed to keep light out and trap heat in. They use a triple-weave design that helps to ensure up to 99% light reduction, so you can enjoy some extra privacy or get some extra sleep even if you have an array of windows in your bedroom. This is just one of a menagerie of deals we’re tracking, so hit the jump to shop the rest of today’s curtain savings.

More NICETOWN curtain deals:

Personally, nothing says fall to me more than curling up with a good book and a warm beverage, so I’d definitely recommend checking out the FREE Kindle eBooks we’ve rounded up for Amazon Prime members today. Non-Prime members can get in on the savings too, as there are still plenty of titles on sale starting at just $1.

NICETOWN’s Insulated Thermal Blackout Curtains feature:

This unique, soft and heavy-duty blackout fabric is woven with three-layer construction. The middle layer of black yarns creates a curtain panel that is excellent for blocking out 85%-99% of light (Dark color works better on blocking light) while providing privacy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!