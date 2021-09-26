Kick cold and flu season to the curb with these HEPA air purifiers starting at just $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Manufacturers (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Air Purifier for $71.99 shipped. Normally fetching about $95, today’s deal cuts the list price by a solid 24% and marks the lowest price of the year. Employing premium HEPA carbon filters, this popular air purifier is perfect for getting a jump on cold and flu season before it hits. It works best in smaller, high-traffic areas of the home to remove dust, mold, pollen, and other airborne or particulate matter floating around your home. You’ll also find three different air speeds here so you can rev it up at night and keep things quiet and serene during the day. Head below for more options.

Other notable air purifier deals:

While we’re getting ahead of the colder weather, you might want to check out our home goods guides for other ways to enjoy these cool-weather months to the fullest. For hanging up your fall and winter gear, this minimalist coat rack should do the trick at just $10. And since you might be spending more time indoors, now could be the perfect time to upgrade to Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go for $90 off.

More on the VEVA 8000 Air Purifier:

HEPA filter captures dust and allergens as tiny as .3 microns to remove household dust, pollen and PM2.5 particles. Ideal for anyone looking to create a cleaner healthier home.

Premium activated carbon pre-filters remove odors from pets, smoking, cooking and more. Use activated charcoal nano-technology to provide fresh clean air throughout a large room.

This complete air cleaner system includes a HEPA Filter along with 4 Precut Activated Carbon Pre-Filters. This complete set eliminates the need to cut, clean or vacuum pre-filters and extends the life of the main HEPA filter.

