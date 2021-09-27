Become an Apple-certified expert in macOS 11 with this ACSP course for $30 (Reg. $295)

For those of us who grew up using PCs, the whole Mac ecosystem can feel completely alien. If you want to feel more at home, The Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) MacOS 11 Course offers 12 hours of hands-on training. You can get it today for just $29.99 (Reg. $295) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Usability has long been a major selling point of MacOS. But even so, working on Mac is a different experience from using Windows. If you plan to buy a MacBook or you want to start a career in IT support, it’s a good idea to get a guided tour of the operating system.

Aimed at tech support professionals, the ACSP course helps you master MacOS 11 through 42 video tutorials. The beginner-friendly training starts with the fundamentals, and helps you build a strong working knowledge of Apple machines.

Along the way, you discover how to find and activate key services, perform basic troubleshooting, and add multiple users. You also learn about organizing files and managing data within MacOS, and the training teaches you how applications work in the system.

All the training comes from iCollege, a technical education platform used by students in 120 countries. The course itself is rated at 4.7 stars out of 5 stars by past students, and it covers everything you need to know for the Apple exam.

Order now for just $29.99 to get lifetime access on desktop and mobile devices, and save 89% on the total price.

